Ice Age Footprints | NOVA

Wed. May 25 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ancient footprints provide new evidence of humans and extinct giant beasts of the Ice Age.

Thousands of ancient footprints stretch for miles across New Mexico’s White Sands National Park, capturing moments when Ice Age humans encountered now-extinct beasts, including mammoths and enormous ground sloths. These footprints tell an intimate story about what life was like during the Ice Age and reveal surprising new evidence about when humans arrived in North America.

