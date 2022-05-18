May 20 | MSU In Concert

Fri. May 20 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Explore the sweeping archives of the MSU College of Music with Jamie Paisley.

From the archives of the MSU College of Music, host Jamie Paisley has selected a 2018 performance by the MSU Symphony Band of Avelynn's Lullaby by composer Joel Puckett, in honor of his then-newborn.

Plus a 2014 Honors Concert featuring cellist JinHyun Kim who has gone on to perform in many orchestras across Michigan and is currently a member of the ConTempus String Quartet.

Finally, the MSU Symphony Orchestra plays a concerto inspired by the Seattle music scene of the 1990's with orchestral references to the bands Nirvana and Alice in Chains - Scott McAllister's "The X Concerto" featuring soloist Wesley Warnhoff rounds out this Friday's MSU In Concert

ABOUT MSU IN CONCERT:

A weekly hour of classical concerts from Michigan State University. Featuring faculty artists, student ensembles, and guests from around the world, captured in performance at Cook Recital Hall, Fairchild Theatre and Wharton Center Cobb Great Hall on the MSU campus. WKAR's Jamie Paisley is the host.