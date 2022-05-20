Keeping Company with Sondheim | Great Performances

Fri. May 27 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take an inside look at the reimagined gender-swapped production as it returns to Broadway during the pandemic.

Filmed over two years, this new documentary takes an exclusive inside look at Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott’s creative process of bringing a reimagined gender-swapped production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical “Company” to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featuring rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with Elliott, Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone and members of the original 1970 cast, the broadcast tells the story of the show’s Broadway debut in a city on the verge of bankruptcy to its reimagination 50 years later as both Broadway and New York City emerge from one of the greatest crises in contemporary history.

Watch this performance at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This episode is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

