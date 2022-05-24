Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March

Tue. May 31 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the fight against Asian American hate following the March 2021 mass shootings in Atlanta.

Following the aftermath of the March 2021 mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta, this new film chronicles how the Asian American community came together to fight back against hate.

Offering a conversation about race, class and gender, the film takes a deep dive into this critical moment of racial reckoning, exploring the struggles and triumphs, progress and setbacks, discrimination and achievements of AAPI communities.