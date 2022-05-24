Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2022
Celebrate and explore Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with WKAR!

Published May 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
Tue. May 31 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the fight against Asian American hate following the March 2021 mass shootings in Atlanta.

Following the aftermath of the March 2021 mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta, this new film chronicles how the Asian American community came together to fight back against hate.

Offering a conversation about race, class and gender, the film takes a deep dive into this critical moment of racial reckoning, exploring the struggles and triumphs, progress and setbacks, discrimination and achievements of AAPI communities.

Watch this special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This special is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

