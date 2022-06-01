June 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Jun. 2–30 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Jun. 2

Highlighting various Shakespearian adaptations for the movies, including several versions of MacBeth, from the 1948 Orson Welles film, to the Indian version from 2016 - Veeram, with music by Jeff Rona.

Jun. 9

An hour of music from a powerhouse composer in the ‘70s and ‘80s: David Shire. Listen to music from the evergreen tale of investigative journalism, All The President’s Men; a bit of serious-whimsy from The World According to Garp; and the spooky sequel to a children’s classic, Return to Oz, and more.

Jun. 16

With the upcoming film Lightyear opening July 17, a look back at some of Pixar’s most beloved scores over the years. Hear music from 1995’s original Toy Story; the oceanic adventure of Finding Nemo; and the delightful and Oscar-winning scores to both UP and Soul.

Jun. 23

An hour of music by Bernard Herrmann as we celebrate the anniversary of his birth, June 29th, 1911. From his early days writing music for Citizen Kane, the Hitchcock era with North by Northwest and Psycho, and his final film score for Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver.

Jun. 30

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org .

