The Bee Gees One for All Tour: Live In Australia 1989

Sat., Jun. 4 at 10 p.m. and Fri., Jun. 10 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Enjoy the tight harmonies of The Bee Gees as they perform their greatest hits.

Enjoy the tight harmonies of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb as they perform their greatest hits, as well as some rarely heard selections, in this fully restored, newly mixed and mastered concert recorded live in Melbourne, Australia.

This concert film features the Gibb brothers performing tracks from as far back as their 1966 breakthrough hit "Spicks and Specks" through their classic '70s and '80s songs.