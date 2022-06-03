© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
WKAR StayTuned Update

Prince and The Revolution: The Purple Rain Tour

WKAR Public Media
Published June 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Prince
Nancy Bundt
/
Prince Estate
Prince at Syracuse's Carrier Dome, 1985

Mon., Jun. 6 at 10 p.m. and Fri., Jun. 10 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Experience a powerful performance by Prince and The Revolution on their legendary Purple Rain Tour!

James Brown had the Apollo. Jimi Hendrix had Monterey Pop. And Prince had Syracuse, New York’s Carrier Dome — the site of his March 30, 1985 Purple Rain Tour performance that was beamed to millions live via satellite and captured for posterity as a Grammy Award-nominated concert film.

It has since gone down in history as one of the most iconic live recordings in pop and rock history. This performance features hits like “Let’s Go Crazy, ” “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and a mind-bending 18+ minute version of “Purple Rain.”

Prince
