Cured | Independent Lens

Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!

WKAR Public Media
Published June 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
PBS

Tue., Jun. 14 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | When homosexuality was considered a mental illness to be “cured," LGBTQ+ activists fought back.

When doctors classified homosexuality as a mental illness to be “cured,” they employed cruel treatments like electroshock and lobotomies. LGBTQ+ activists and their allies fought back — and won a momentous victory when the American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality from its manual of mental disorders in 1973.

This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS:
Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary film, airing Monday nights on PBS member stations and available to stream on the PBS Video App.

