Cured | Independent Lens

Tue., Jun. 14 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | When homosexuality was considered a mental illness to be “cured," LGBTQ+ activists fought back.

When doctors classified homosexuality as a mental illness to be “cured,” they employed cruel treatments like electroshock and lobotomies. LGBTQ+ activists and their allies fought back — and won a momentous victory when the American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality from its manual of mental disorders in 1973.

This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

