Mon., Jun. 13 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore five LGBTQ+ stories from a cultural, social, familial and religious perspective.

Out in Rural America explores the struggles and joys of being lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and gender queer in rural America.

Following five stories from the LGBTQ+ community over a six-year period, the film explores the issues of self-doubt, discrimination, acceptance and small-town and Midwestern LGBTQ+ life from a cultural, social, familial and religious perspective.