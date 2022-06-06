© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!

Out In Rural America

WKAR Public Media
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Out in Rural America
American Public Television
Joe finally met his true love Matthew

Mon., Jun. 13 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore five LGBTQ+ stories from a cultural, social, familial and religious perspective.

Out in Rural America explores the struggles and joys of being lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and gender queer in rural America.

Following five stories from the LGBTQ+ community over a six-year period, the film explores the issues of self-doubt, discrimination, acceptance and small-town and Midwestern LGBTQ+ life from a cultural, social, familial and religious perspective.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

