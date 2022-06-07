© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
WKAR StayTuned Update

The January 6 Hearings | PBS NewsHour & NPR

WKAR Public Media
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Starting Thu., Jun. 9 at 8 p.m. and various daytime beginning June 13
on WKAR WORLD 23.2 and 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk & STREAMING | Watch live coverage of the House committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.

The first hearing will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Daytime coverage will continue on weekdays beginning the week of June 13.

The committee will “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings.”

PBS NewsHour (on WKAR WORLD 23.2):
Judy Woodruff will anchor the PBS NewsHour live coverage with contributions from NewsHour correspondents and expert analysis from guests. PBS NewsHour coverage will extend online at pbs.org/newshour and on NewsHour’s social media channels.

NPR (102.3 WKAR NewsTalk):
Leila Fadel will be the host of NPR Special Coverage and will be joined by NPR Congressional and investigative correspondents and others.

