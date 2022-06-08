Rigoletto | Great Performances at the Met

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua and Quinn Kelsey in the title role of Verdi's "Rigoletto."

Fri., Jun. 17 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy baritone Quinn Kelsey in the title role of Verdi's timeless tragedy reset in 1920s Europe.

Baritone Quinn Kelsey portrays the title role at the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua. Maestro Daniele Rustioni leads Verdi’s timeless tragedy reset in 1920s Europe by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher. Varduhi Abrahamyan plays Maddalena and Andrea Mastroni plays Sparafucile.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

