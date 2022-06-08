© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Season One | Broadchurch

WKAR Public Media
Published June 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Broadchurch
Courtesy
/
PBS
DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) in "Broadchurch."

Thursdays, Jun. 16 – Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The town of Broadchurch is changed forever after the body of an 11-year-old boy is found on the beach.

When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight. DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) lead the investigation, as one by one the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the police inquiry, starting with the immediate family, and then radiating outward.

Watch each episode of Broadchurch (Seasons 1-3) with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Update
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE