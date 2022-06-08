Season One | Broadchurch

Thursdays, Jun. 16 – Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The town of Broadchurch is changed forever after the body of an 11-year-old boy is found on the beach.

When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight. DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) lead the investigation, as one by one the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the police inquiry, starting with the immediate family, and then radiating outward.