WKAR StayTuned Update

Juneteenth Special: An African American Requiem

WKAR Public Media
Published June 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Juneteenth
Sun., Jun. 19 at 2 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | As part of honoring Juneteenth, WKAR brings a special broadcast of An African American Requiem by composer Damien Geter.

This special incorporates traditional requiem mass parts, African American spirituals, as well as texts from civil rights activists Ida B. Wells and Jamilia Land. It also includes the last words spoken by Eric Garner, a line from a poem by Antwon Rose, and words written and performed by poet Dr. S. Renee Mitchell.

Featuring the Oregon Symphony with singers from Resonance Ensemble, Kingdom Sound Gospel Choir, and other Portland, Oregon based choirs under the direction of conductor William Eddins.

