Jon Stewart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize

Tue., Jun. 21 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A lineup of leading performers salute Jon Stewart at the 23rd Mark Twain Prize.

Celebrate the comedic talents of Jon Stewart, this year’s recipient of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, given to individuals who have impacted American society in ways similar to Twain.

Jon Stewart is considered one of America’s top social and comedic voices. Over his 16-year run as host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Stewart redefined political satire in American culture.

The evening event includes a star-studded lineup, including Samantha Bee, Steve Carrell and Jimmy Kimmel, that pays tribute to Stewart’s political satire and activism from the stage of the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Watch this special event at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This event is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE:

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is an American award presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts annually since 1998.