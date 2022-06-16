© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Series Premiere | The Great American Recipe

WKAR Public Media
Published June 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
Great American Recipe Judges
Courtesy
/
PBS

Fridays, Jun. 24 – Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ten home cooks from across the United States compete for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.

The Great American Recipe is a new eight-part uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic.

Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, the series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

Judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot bring their professional insights and deep culinary knowledge to encourage and support the contestants along the way.

Watch the episodes at video.wkar.org during or after their premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateThe Great American Recipe
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE