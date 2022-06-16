Series Premiere | The Great American Recipe

Fridays, Jun. 24 – Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ten home cooks from across the United States compete for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.

The Great American Recipe is a new eight-part uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic.

Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, the series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

Judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot bring their professional insights and deep culinary knowledge to encourage and support the contestants along the way.