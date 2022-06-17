Series Premiere | American Anthems

Fridays, Jun. 24 – Jul. 29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | American Anthems celebrates everyday heroes with surprise songs from country music stars.

Across the country unsung heroes are working to improve the lives of others. Their inspiring efforts receiving little fanfare — until now. This new six-part series, American Anthems, celebrates them with surprise songs based on their stories from country music’s biggest stars.

Each episode follows a different featured country artist, including Jennifer Nettles, Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Kristian Bush, The War and Treaty, Cam and more. Working with a songwriter, these amazing artists work each episode to turn a local hero’s transformative story into a powerful and deeply personal anthem.

At the end of the episode, the hero will be surprised by the artist with a once-in-a-lifetime performance of the emotional life-honoring anthem while surrounded by family and friends.

Life is Sweet | Jun. 24

Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles surprises a cancer foundation founder with an anthem about his life.

Pocket Change | Jul. 1

Lee Brice creates a guitar jam for a "hope dealer" who pays for laundry in low-income communities.

Soldier on All Fours | Jul. 8

The War and Treaty creates an unforgettable ballad for a veteran who is saving retired military K-9s.

Let the Words Come Out | Jul. 15

Lindsay Ell and Kristian Bush craft a fight song for a woman helping sexual assault survivors.

Make Tomorrow Come Today | Jul. 22

Grammy nominee Cam surprises the Black Book Project founder with an anthem urging us to act now.

What You're Here For | Jul. 29

Singer Ruston Kelly writes an anthem to remind us of the good we can do for humanity.