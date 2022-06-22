Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

Mon. Jun. 27– Tue. Jun. 28 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A documentary about the mental health crisis among youth in America.

Follow the journeys of more than 20 young Americans from all over the country and all walks of life, who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled—and, at times—overwhelmed them.

The two-part, four-hour Hiding in Plain Sight presents an unstinting look at both the seemingly insurmountable obstacles faced by those who live with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after that storm.

The Storm | Jun. 27

Learn about the lived experience of more than twenty young people with mental health challenges, along with the observations and insights of families, providers, and advocates.

Resilience | Jun. 28

Our heroes speak about finding help, inpatient and outpatient therapy, the added stigma of racial or gender discrimination, the criminalization of mental illness, and youth suicide.