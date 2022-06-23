© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!

Before You Know It | America ReFramed

WKAR Public Media
Published June 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
Before You Know It
Courtesy
/
America ReFramed

Thu., Jun. 30 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn from the gay senior citizens who've witnessed unbelievable change.

Dennis, Ty and Robert are pioneers in an "out" generation. They are also among the estimated 2.4 million LGBT Americans over the age of 55.

With humor and candor, Before You Know It celebrates the bold and brave lives of active gay senior citizens who have witnessed unbelievable change in their lifetimes: from the Stonewall Riots and gay liberation to the HIV/AIDS pandemic and gay marriage rights.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT AMERICA REFRAMED:
America ReFramed brings to life compelling stories, personal voices and experiences that illuminate the contours of our ever-changing country. Since 2012, the series has premiered 170 films - more than half helmed by female makers and a third credited to BIPOC makers - centering stories of the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, the formerly incarcerated, veterans, immigrants and more.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateAmerica ReFramed
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE