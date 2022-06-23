Before You Know It | America ReFramed

Thu., Jun. 30 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn from the gay senior citizens who've witnessed unbelievable change.

Dennis, Ty and Robert are pioneers in an "out" generation. They are also among the estimated 2.4 million LGBT Americans over the age of 55.

With humor and candor, Before You Know It celebrates the bold and brave lives of active gay senior citizens who have witnessed unbelievable change in their lifetimes: from the Stonewall Riots and gay liberation to the HIV/AIDS pandemic and gay marriage rights.

MORE ABOUT AMERICA REFRAMED:

America ReFramed brings to life compelling stories, personal voices and experiences that illuminate the contours of our ever-changing country. Since 2012, the series has premiered 170 films - more than half helmed by female makers and a third credited to BIPOC makers - centering stories of the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, the formerly incarcerated, veterans, immigrants and more.