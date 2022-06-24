WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade | PBS NewsHour

Fri. Jun. 24 at 12:30 p.m. | WATCH LIVE President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion.

This event is scheduled to take place live on YouTube at 12:30 p.m. today.

For weeks, White House officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.

That future arrived on Friday, when the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Now Biden’s plans will be tested in terms of politics and policy. He’s expected to address the nation from the White House in remarks that will outline his approach to this new phase.