© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade | PBS NewsHour

WKAR Public Media
Published June 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
Biden speaks about Roe v. Wade
Courtesy
/
PBS NewsHour

Fri. Jun. 24 at 12:30 p.m. | WATCH LIVE President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion.

This event is scheduled to take place live on YouTube at 12:30 p.m. today.

For weeks, White House officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.

That future arrived on Friday, when the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Now Biden’s plans will be tested in terms of politics and policy. He’s expected to address the nation from the White House in remarks that will outline his approach to this new phase.

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Tags

WKAR News WATCH LIVE
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE