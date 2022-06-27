July 2nd | A Groove Supreme

Sat., Jul. 2 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to two hours of Jazz honoring powerful female voices in the wake of the recent news about Roe v. Wade.

With last week's overturning of Roe v. Wade as a launching point, host Michael Stratton has assembled two hours honoring women in Jazz for this week's Groove. Hear Ellen Rowe's "Ain't I A Woman?", Terri Lynn Carrington's "Sisters On The Rise," and from Jazzmeia Horn's 2021 album Dear Love, the track "Where is Freedom!?"

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:

Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.