June 2022 | The Sound of 13

Wednesdays, Jul. 6-27 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience the classical influences of Afro-Americans through the lens of the 13th Amendment.

Hosted by Garrett McQueen, this 13-week series of programs recognizes the significant influence and contributions of Afro-Americans to classical music through the lens of the 13th Amendment.

Jul. 6 | Negro Melodies

A revisit to post-reconstruction era America and the hopes cultivated during this time through music by Dvorak, Burleigh, and more.

Jul. 13 | Take Me to Church

An acknowledgement of the unique role of the Black church over the course of the 20th century and beyond with performances by Chicago’s Rize Orchestra, the American Spiritual Ensemble, and others.

Jul. 20 | A Musical Founding Father

The life and times of Duke Ellington, featuring his orchestral suite, Three Black Kings and other works that blend “classical” and jazz.

Jul. 27 | Engaging the Canon

Traditional works from western Europe as performed by Stewart Goodyear, the Kanneh-Mason family, and more.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.