The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Tuesdays, Jul. 5-19 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow a millennial Muslim American couple on a cross-country journey along historic Route 66.

As they meet new friends and explore more than a dozen stops, Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins weave a colorful story about what it means to be Muslim in America today.

Jul. 5 | Life is a Highway: Chicago to Joplin, Missouri

Join Mona and Sebastian as they drive the first leg of Route 66 and discover America's Muslim roots, a history that goes back to the 1800s. Along the way, the young couple experience some tests in their relationship.

Jul. 12 | A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque, New Mexico

Mona and Sebastian learn why many African Americans converted to Islam, how Muslims excelled in modern jazz and why Catholics and Muslims revere the Virgin Mary. The couple celebrate their ninth anniversary on a mountaintop.

Jul. 19 | Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California

Mona and Sebastian meet setbacks and surprises while driving the last leg of Route 66. They learn about a 16th-century Muslim explorer and a Syrian camel driver who surveyed Route 66 and find an unlikely Muslim village in Las Vegas.