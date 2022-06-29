The Green Planet

Wednesdays, Jul. 6 – Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Sir David Attenborough travels the globe to reveal the secret, incredible world of plants.

Using pioneering camera techniques, the series takes viewers on a magical journey inside the hidden world of plants, on which all animals — including humans — are dependent.

Jul. 6 | Tropical Worlds

Sir David Attenborough takes a plants-eye view of life in a rainforest, a world of stunning beauty but also fierce competition. New film techniques allow us to enter their magical world as never before.

Jul. 13 | Water Worlds

Sir David Attenborough explores bizarre and beautiful water plants, which use nature’s super-glue, counting, and killer spikes to get a leaf up. Some escape from animals by rolling away while others create bubbles in a magical river in Brazil.

Jul. 20 | Seasonal Worlds

Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the four seasons on plant life. In order to survive the huge challenges each season presents, plants must use strategy, deception and remarkable feats of engineering.

Jul. 27 | Desert Worlds

Sir David Attenborough explores the hostile world of the desert, where plants can spend decades waiting for rain or travel to find it. Survival tactics include using weapons, camouflage and forming surprising alliances with animals.

Aug. 3 | Human Worlds

Sir David Attenborough reveals how humans are helping plants, many of which face extinction. From projects in Africa to re-seeding the landscape to rebuilding a Brazilian rainforest tree by tree, everyone can work to make our world a little wilder.