Community Wellness Month 2022 | TV Listings

Celebrate the efforts towards greater community wellness this month with WKAR!

Jul. 1-31 | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change.

This month, take a moment to recognize those who advocate for mental health awareness and freedom around the world. These amazing individuals use all sorts of mediums, including food, art, music, nature and much more, to connect with and support their community’s path to wellness.

JULY 2022

1 | Fri | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Hiding In Plain Sight: The Storm”

Learn about the lived experience of more than twenty young people with mental health challenges, along with the observations and insights of families, providers, and advocates.

1 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great American Recipe: The Daily Dish”

Nine cooks present their favorite go-to quick meals and crowd-pleasers; recipes range from shrimp tacos to spicy Sriracha pasta.

1 | Fri | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“American Anthems: Pocket Change”

Lee Brice creates a guitar jam for a "hope dealer" who pays for laundry in low-income communities.

3 | Sun | 10 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Downing Of A Flag: Part One”

Through interviews, archival footage and photographs, the Confederate Battle flag’s history, meaning and impact are examined. From its creation and adoption during the American Civil War to its resurrection over the South Carolina State House in 1961.

3 | Sun | 11 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Downing Of A Flag: Part Two”

The horror of the Orangeburg Massacre and lack of attention it received provide context for when the Confederate Battle flag was first raised over the South Carolina State House. Efforts throughout history to remove the flag from the grounds are explored.

4 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“A Capitol Fourth 2022”

Enjoy the nation’s premier Independence Day celebration with all-star musical performances from top pop, rock, country and Broadway artists from sea to shining sea, stirring patriotic favorites, and capped off with spectacular fireworks over our nation’s iconic skyline.

5 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“America Outdoors with Baratunde: Death Valley: Life Blooms”

Exploring the hottest place on Earth; an ultra-marathoner runs in the summer heat; the mayor of a town of one; an elder of the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe.

5 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Mysteries of Mental Illness: Evil or Illness?”

Treatment of mental illness over history has been trial and error and, today, doctors still search for answers. Follow the story of Cecilia McGough, who struggles with persistent hallucinations and delusions. Learn about Lorina Gutierrez's mysterious condition, referred to as 'Brain on Fire', and Virginia Fuchs, an Olympics-bound boxer living with OCD.

5 | Tue | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great Muslim American Road Trip: Life Is A Highway”

Join Mona Haydar and husband Sebastian Robins as they drive the first leg of Route 66 and discover America's Muslim roots, a history that goes back to the 1800s. Along the way, the young couple experience some tests in their relationship.

7 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Any Given Day”

Filmmaker Margaret Byrne follows three formerly incarcerated Chicagoans as they manage their respective mental illnesses while searching for stability in their families, friendships, jobs and housing. While documenting the challenges that are faced at the intersections of a punitive carceral system, poverty and substance use, Byrne reckons with her own history of mental illness.

8 | Fri | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Hiding In Plain Sight: Resilience”

Our heroes speak about finding help, inpatient and outpatient therapy, the added stigma of racial or gender discrimination, the criminalization of mental illness, and youth suicide.

8 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great American Recipe: Love Language”

From first date cuisine to sentimental recipes passed down through generations, eight cooks prepare comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one.

8 | Fri | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“American Anthems: Soldier On All Fours”

The War and Treaty creates an unforgettable ballad for a veteran who is saving retired military K-9s.

10 | Sun | 11 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV: Neurotypical”

A 4-year-old, a teenager and an adult, all on the autism spectrum and at pivotal moments in their lives, work with their perceptual and behavioral differences in a "neurotypical" world.

11 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Independent Lens: Represent”

Represent follows three women running for office in the heart of the Midwest leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, as they take on entrenched local political networks and fight to reshape politics on their own terms.

12 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: Idaho: Tied to the Land”

Venturing into the wilds of Idaho to explore its evolving outdoor culture; ranchers and backcountry pilots share the wilderness with resettled refugees; how climate change impacts an age-old salmon fishery.

12 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Mysteries of Mental Illness: Who’s Normal?”

Learn how science and societal factors are deeply entwined with our ever-shifting definitions and diagnoses of mental health and illness. Follow the stories of Ryan Mains, an Iraq veteran struggling with PTSD, Mia Yamamoto, California’s first openly transgender lawyer, and Michael, a Harlem based pastor and healer living with depression.

12 | Tue | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great Muslim American Road Trip: A Bridge Over Troubled Waters”

Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins learn why many African Americans converted to Islam, how Muslims excelled in modern jazz and why Catholics and Muslims revere the Virgin Mary. The couple celebrate their ninth anniversary on a mountaintop.

15 | Fri | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Preserving Democracy: Pursuing A More Perfect Union”

Follow the pursuit of democracy from the Revolutionary War through recurring cycles of civil rights progress and backlash, the 2021 Capitol riot and beyond. Explore the impact of voter rights and a civics curriculum on engaged and informed citizens.

15 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great American Recipe: Moveable Feasts”

From picnics to tailgating to poolside, seven cooks prepare grab-and-go handheld treats and the ultimate in outdoor dining.

15 | Fri | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“American Anthems: Let The Words Come Out”

Lindsay Ell and Kristian Bush craft a fight song for a woman helping sexual assault survivors.

16 | Sat | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Antiques Roadshow: American Stories”

Celebrate the collective history of our country through personal accounts behind standout treasures like a Navajo belt, bracelet & basket, a WWI peach can label letter, and James McNeill Whistler artwork. Which is now valued at $165,000-$250,000?

17 | Sun | 11 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Reel South: Rap Squad”

An Arkansas community mobilizes around a divisive ballot initiative for a new high school, led by a group of high school writers and performers who seek healing for themselves and justice for their community through hip hop.

18 | Mon | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“POV: Manzanar, Diverted”

Three communities intersect, sharing histories of forced removal – Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Manzanar WWII concentration camp, Native Americans who were forced from these lands, and ranchers turned environmentalists, who were bought out by the LA Department of Water and Power.

19 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: LA: It's a Vibe”

Exploring how people connect with the outdoors in Los Angeles; kayakers save a polluted river; Black surfers.

19 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Mysteries of Mental Illness: Rise and Fall of the Asylum”

Until a few decades ago, the United States relied on mass confinement in mental asylums, for the mentally ill, as well as extreme treatments, from lobotomy to coma therapy. Today, at Cook County Jail in Chicago, more than one-third of inmates have a mental health diagnosis.

19 | Tue | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great Muslim American Road Trip: Back On The Road Again”

Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins meet setbacks and surprises while driving the last leg of Route 66. They learn about a 16th-century Muslim explorer and a Syrian camel driver who surveyed Route 66 and find an unlikely Muslim village in Las Vegas.

20 | Wed | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV: Manzanar, Diverted”

Rebroadcast from 6/18.

22 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great American Recipe: Party on a Plate”

The six remaining home cooks present their favorite special occasion and holiday recipes, which include modern takes on classic gourmet fare and old-time family recipes.

22 | Fri | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“American Anthems: Make Tomorrow Come Today”

Grammy nominee Cam surprises the Black Book Project founder with an anthem urging us to act now.

24 | Sun | 11 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Reel South: You Asked for the Facts”

Robert Kennedy defies a Mississippi statewide campus speaker-ban in 1966, rallying a group of students and lawyers.

26 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: Appalachia: A Different Way”

How the people of Appalachia see and interact with nature; a record-breaking hiker; former coal miners raise bees; activists work to make the outdoors accessible to all.

26 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Mysteries of Mental Illness: The New Frontiers”

Look at today’s most cutting-edge treatments for mental illness, and explore one of the most urgent fronts on the battle against mental illness: the fight for inclusion – a society more open to all kinds of minds and behavior, and free from stigma, based on the understanding that mental health exists on a spectrum.

28 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Intelligent Lives”

Follow three young adults with intellectual disabilities: Micah, Naieer and Naomie, who, with the support of family, educators and colleagues, work toward a future marked with increased inclusion and independence. Their lives challenge staid notions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce.

28 | Thu | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Positive All The Way”

Inspiring story of the Paralympic movement’s recent revolution, profiling its extraordinary founder, Sir Philip Craven, who was paralyzed at age 16 but determined to make an impact in the way the world sees these courageous athletes.

29 | Fri | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Frontline: Police On Trial”

With Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters from the Star Tribune, the documentary "Police on Trial" investigates the Minneapolis police, from the murder of George Floyd and subsequent protests, to the trial of Derek Chauvin, to the struggle for accountability.

29 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Great American Recipe: Mix It Up”

The five remaining cooks swap recipes and prepare each other's dishes; the cooks must come up with an original fusion dish that represents their own unique American story.

29 | Fri | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“American Anthems: What You’re Here For”

Singer Ruston Kelly writes an anthem to remind us of the good we can do for humanity.

31 | Sun | 11 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Fake: Searching For Truth in the Age of Misinformation”

This timely documentary explores how and why misinformation spreads, and how to be a smarter information consumer in our increasingly digital world.