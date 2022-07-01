© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
July 2022 Michigan Matinee
Thursdays, Jul. 7–28 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Jul. 7
An hour-long survey of music by Alan Silvestri. From his iconic work in the 80’s for Back To The Future, to more recent tuneful turns as in Marvel’s The Avengers.

Jul. 14
You never know if a shadowy figure is behind the next corner on this week’s episode dedicated to Film Noir. From classics like Max Steiner’s Mildred Pierce to the neo-Noir of Michael Nyman’s Gattaca, there will be a haze on the street and in the musical scores.

Jul. 21
A European tour of cinema from the Oscar-winning John Corigliano score to The Red Violin, to the bubbly feast of Michel LeGrand’s The Young Girls of Rochefort.

Jul. 28
Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

