Represent | Independent Lens

Leading up to 2018 elections, three Midwestern women tackle politics on their own terms.

Represent follows three women running for office in the heart of the Midwest leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, as they take on entrenched local political networks and fight to reshape politics on their own terms.

When 22-year-old activist Myya Jones, a former Congressional intern and a college senior, announces her candidacy for mayor of Detroit she faces impossibly long odds. As word gets out, her campaign team — young women of color inspired by Myya — continues to grow.

Meanwhile, in rural Granville, Ohio, after a nudge from a local women-led group established in response to the 2016 election, 33-year-old Bryn Bird, a farmer and working mother who grew up as a Democrat in the conservative Midwest countryside, runs for Township Trustee against an “old boys’ network.”

In a Chicago suburb, Korean American Julie Cho, a conservative Republican, faces unlikely odds against a popular incumbent Democrat in a race for State Representative while she also faces some outdated viewpoints from older voters within her own party.

