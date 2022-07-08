© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Preserving Democracy: Pursuing A More Perfect Union

WKAR Public Media
Published July 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Dramatic shot of the Capitol Building
Courtesy
/
PBS

Fri., Jul. 15 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Explore issues from the American Revolution to civil rights and the 2021 Capitol riot.

Follow the pursuit of democracy from the Revolutionary War through recurring cycles of civil rights progress and backlash, the 2021 Capitol riot and beyond. Explore the impact of voter rights and a civics curriculum on engaged and informed citizens.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

