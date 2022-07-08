Preserving Democracy: Pursuing A More Perfect Union

Fri., Jul. 15 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Explore issues from the American Revolution to civil rights and the 2021 Capitol riot.

Follow the pursuit of democracy from the Revolutionary War through recurring cycles of civil rights progress and backlash, the 2021 Capitol riot and beyond. Explore the impact of voter rights and a civics curriculum on engaged and informed citizens.