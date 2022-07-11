PBS Short Film Festival 2022

July 11-22, 2022 | Starting at midnight on Monday, July 11, audiences can watch and share all 27 films. The 2022 festival carries the tagline “Stories that Stick” to highlight the impact of powerful storytelling. In addition, a panel of nine jury members will select their favorite film of the festival for the Juried Prize.

The PBS Short Film Festival is part of a multiplatform initiative to increase the reach and visibility of independent filmmakers from across the country and amplify the voices of diverse content creators. Since its inception in 2012, hundreds of films celebrating love, acceptance, family, strength, equality, friendship, loyalty and more have been presented under the festival’s banner.

Films featured in the PBS Short Film Festival have been selected and provided by 16 public media partners and PBS member stations. This includes WKAR's Twice as Likely: Black Infant Mortality Rates in the U.S. , a video that explores the disparity between White infant mortality, 4.6 per 1,000 U.S. births, and Black infant mortality, 10.8 per 1,000 U.S. births.

The WKAR short film is available to watch at the WKAR YouTube page, video.wkar.org and the PBS Video App. The PBS YouTube and Facebook accounts will share the video on Sat., July 16.

This year’s lineup also includes films from Black Public Media, Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Independent Television Service (ITVS), Latino Public Broadcasting, Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC), POV, Reel South, Vision Maker Media and World Channel, as well as PBS local member stations, Alabama Public Television (APTV), KLRU-TV Austin PBS, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB), MPT Digital Studios, WKAR (Michigan State University), WMHT (New York) and WSIU (Illinois).