© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Community Wellness Month 2022
Community Wellness Month 2022
Celebrate the efforts towards greater community wellness this month with WKAR!

American Stories | Antiques Roadshow

WKAR Public Media
Published July 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT
A man gets a shirt and book appraised at Antiques Roadshow
Courtesy
/
PBS

Sat., Jul. 16 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the history of our country through personal accounts behind standout treasures.

Celebrate the collective history of our country through personal accounts behind standout treasures like a Navajo belt, bracelet & basket, a WWI peach can label letter, and James McNeill Whistler artwork. Which is now valued at $165,000-$250,000?

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date. This episode is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
Antiques Roadshow is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateAntiques Roadshow
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE