Candidate Conversation | Off the Record

Fri., Jul. 15 at 8:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience a conversation amongst the republican candidates running for the gubernatorial primary election.

Hosted by producer and anchor Tim Skubick, this special edition of Off the Record features a moderated conversation between the candidates in the 2022 GOP Gubernatorial primary race.

This informative, issue-focused discussion will feature confirmed invited candidates Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano. Invited candidate Tudor Dixon has confirmed that she will not be participating.

As a nonpartisan media network and producer of Off the Record, WKAR welcomes guests and political analysts with differing perspectives and insights to openly discuss current issues as a venue for insightful public debate. Discussions on the show are taped live and unedited.

This special episode repeats Sunday, July 17, at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Watch this conversation at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This conversation are also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT OFF THE RECORD:

Off the Record is a weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. The show is hosted by Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, who is joined by his capitol press corps colleagues.