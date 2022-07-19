© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Winter's Yearning | POV

Published July 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
Winter's Yearning POV
PBS

Mon., Jul. 25 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Greenland reckons with its Danish colonial past and the promised future by an US company.

In Maniitsoq, Greenland, the US aluminum giant Alcoa Corporation has been planning to build a smelting plant for years. With the promise of economic renewal, Winter's Yearning follows the lives of the area’s loyal aging population and its stymied youth. Pictured against immense, isolating landscapes, the people await their plant and with it, the nation's possible first step towards sovereignty.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT POV:
The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.

