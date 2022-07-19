Winter's Yearning | POV

Mon., Jul. 25 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Greenland reckons with its Danish colonial past and the promised future by an US company.

In Maniitsoq, Greenland, the US aluminum giant Alcoa Corporation has been planning to build a smelting plant for years. With the promise of economic renewal, Winter's Yearning follows the lives of the area’s loyal aging population and its stymied youth. Pictured against immense, isolating landscapes, the people await their plant and with it, the nation's possible first step towards sovereignty.

The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.