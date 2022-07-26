He's My Brother | POV

Mon., Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | How will a sister assure a dignified life for her brother born with multiple disabilities?

Christine's brother Peter experiences his world through touch, smell, and taste. Now 30 years old, Peter's family is having trouble finding the proper care for his multiple disabilities.

Told through Christine's eyes, He's My Brother explores how the family works to assure him a dignified life once the parents are gone -- and Christine's uncertainties about one day becoming his primary caregiver.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

