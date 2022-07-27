Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack | Frontline

Tue., Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A dramatic and intimate look inside the Russian assault on Kharkiv.

A look inside the Russian assault on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. Told by displaced families trying to survive underground, civilians caught in the fight, and first responders risking their lives amid the shelling of Ukraine’s second largest city.

The Associated Press and FRONTLINE are gathering, verifying and documenting evidence of potential war crimes in Ukraine, including direct attacks on civilians, and attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals, schools, residential areas and sites protected under international humanitarian law.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:

As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.