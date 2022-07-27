© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack | Frontline

WKAR Public Media
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
Shelled flat in Ukraine
Ivan Alvarado
/
Reuters
As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, a local resident inspects a shelled flat in Kharkiv, Ukraine. May 26, 2022.

Tue., Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A dramatic and intimate look inside the Russian assault on Kharkiv.

A look inside the Russian assault on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. Told by displaced families trying to survive underground, civilians caught in the fight, and first responders risking their lives amid the shelling of Ukraine’s second largest city.

The Associated Press and FRONTLINE are gathering, verifying and documenting evidence of potential war crimes in Ukraine, including direct attacks on civilians, and attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals, schools, residential areas and sites protected under international humanitarian law.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:
As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

