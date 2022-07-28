NOVA | Universe Revealed: Black Holes

Wed., Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take a seat on the ultimate thrill ride as NOVA explores the universe’s strangest objects.

Black holes can reshape entire galaxies, warp the fabric of space and time, and may even be the key to unlocking the ultimate nature of reality. A new generation of high-energy telescopes is bringing these invisible voids to light, showing that “supermassives” millions or billions of times larger than our sun lurk at the center of nearly every galaxy, including our own.

But what happens if you stray too close to one? And what lies beyond the black hole’s abyss? If nothing can ever escape it, is that the end of the story? Or could they be a portal to another dimension—or another universe, full of black holes?

