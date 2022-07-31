August 2022 | PBS Passport Release Schedule

Explore the exciting programming highlights available with WKAR Passport for August 2022.

These digital-first programs will be available on their scheduled release date with WKAR Passport, which is the best way to support your local station and get extended access to your favorite PBS shows & films.

4 | Thu.

The Making of a Lady (90 minutes)

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this is the story of the educated but penniless Emily who accepts a practical if unromantic marriage proposal from Lord James Walderhurst. Left alone with Lord James’ nephew and his wife on an isolated country estate, she increasingly comes under their control. She begins to fear for her life. Will Walderhurst return in time to save her?

11 | Thu.

Van der Valk, Seasons 3-4 (S3: 4 episodes; S4: 3 episodes x 60 minutes)

Barry Foster stars as Piet Van der Valk, a maverick Dutch policeman originally brought to life in the 1970s. Van der Valk may be older and wiser, but he has a zest for life and an unorthodox approach to investigating crime.

14 | Sun.

What to Do When Someone Dies (3 episodes x 60 minutes)

Ellie's beloved husband is killed in a car accident. A woman was in the car with him and killed too. Who was she? Was he having an affair? Was it an accident?

18 | Thu.

Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 14-12 (S14-13: 20 episodes; S12: 25 episodes x 60 minutes)

Two celebrities hit the road in classic cars for a tour through Great Britain. With antiques experts by their sides, they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can turn a £200 budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to learn about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

18 | Thu.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 8-9 (20 episodes x 60 minutes, each season)

