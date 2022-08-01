August 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Aug. 4–25 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Aug. 4

An hour celebrating films that take a left turn and give the audience “The Twist Ending.” Music from Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane and, of course, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense.

Aug. 11

Celebrating the life and legacy of the late James Horner, born August 14th 1953, with an hour of his music. From the anvilladen ALIENS, the romance of Braveheart, and of course his ever-popular score to Titanic.

Aug. 18

Celebrating the start of the academic year with an hour of School Days. We’ll learn about The Perks of Being a Wallflower from Michael Brook, and visit a (very) pre-Dowager Countess of Grantham, Dame Maggie Smith in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

Aug. 25

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

