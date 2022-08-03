© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Don Carlos | Great Performances at the Met

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
Sun., Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Love, politics, and religion intertwine against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition

For the first time in its history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition.

With new staging by David McVicar, conductor Patrick Furrer leads a starry cast including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Eboli.

Watch this performance at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This performance is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

