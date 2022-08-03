President | POV

Mon., Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A new leader takes on the corrupt ruling party in Zimbabwe's 2018 presidential election.

Zimbabwe is at a crossroads. The new leader of the opposition party, MDC, Nelson Chamisa, is challenging the old guard, ZANU-PF, represented by the acting president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The 2018 Zimbabwean general election serves as the ultimate test for both the ruling party and for the opposition. How will they interpret democracy in a post-Mugabe era – in discourse and in practice?

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

