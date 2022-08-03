President | POV

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
August 3, 2022
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from the POV film President (2021)

Mon., Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A new leader takes on the corrupt ruling party in Zimbabwe's 2018 presidential election.

Zimbabwe is at a crossroads. The new leader of the opposition party, MDC, Nelson Chamisa, is challenging the old guard, ZANU-PF, represented by the acting president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The 2018 Zimbabwean general election serves as the ultimate test for both the ruling party and for the opposition. How will they interpret democracy in a post-Mugabe era – in discourse and in practice?

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT POV:
The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.

