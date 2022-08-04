Dogs in the Land of Lions | Nature

Wed., Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Follow a close-knit family of wild dogs growing up in a land ruled by lions.

Filmed over two years by cinematographer Kim Wolhuter, Dogs in the Land of Lions takes viewers into the heart of an African wild dog family living in Zimbabwe. Witness rarely seen behavior, from tender moments with newborn pups, to the thrills of hunting wildebeest, to close encounters with their greatest enemy - the lion.

When lions kill her mate, a wild dog mother called Puzzles suddenly must raise two generations of pups all on her own without the help of a pack. Witness the loyalty and selflessness that sets wild dogs apart from other large, social carnivores in this deeply intimate portrayal of motherhood.

But in this unforgiving Zimbabwe wilderness, it turns out the top dogs are the big cats – lions are the wild dogs’ ultimate enemies. The young dogs provide some light-hearted moments while discovering the world around them, but as they grow up, they must face these eternal enemies on their journey to independence.

This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT NATURE:

Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.