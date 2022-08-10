Paul Anka: His Hits and a Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Mon., Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the singer's 65-year career as he pays tribute to his greatest mentor.

Paul Anka burst onto the American music scene in the late 1950s with hits that made him internationally famous. Career highlights include selling ten million albums, gallivanting with the Rat Pack and penning songs for Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones and Buddy Holly. In March 2022, Anka returned to the stage to honor Sinatra, his greatest mentor, and sing songs from his latest album, Making Memories.

