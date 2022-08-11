Clint Black: Mostly Hits & The Mrs.

Thu., Aug. 18 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the country legend on tour with wife Lisa Hartman Black and daughter Lily Pearl.

Legendary country music star, Clint Black, performs on tour with his family, including his wife Lisa Hartman Black and his daughter Lily Pearl. Recorded on February 12, 2022, at the Johnny Mercer Theater in Savannah, Georgia, Clint performs some of his greatest hits and duets with Lisa on “When I Said I Do,” which won an Academy of Country Music Award and was nominated for a Grammy.