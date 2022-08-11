Coldplay: Live In São Paulo

Fri., Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Grab a front-row seat at the band’s “A Head Full of Dreams” tour, featuring iconic hits.

Grab a front-row seat at Coldplay’s “A Head Full of Dreams” tour, which played to over five million fans across five continents and featured spectacular staging of their greatest hits, including “Fix You,” “Yellow,” and “In My Place.” Filmed over two nights at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil.

This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE TIMES TO WATCH

Sun., August 20 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1