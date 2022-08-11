© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Coldplay: Live In São Paulo

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Fri., Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Grab a front-row seat at the band’s “A Head Full of Dreams” tour, featuring iconic hits.

Grab a front-row seat at Coldplay’s “A Head Full of Dreams” tour, which played to over five million fans across five continents and featured spectacular staging of their greatest hits, including “Fix You,” “Yellow,” and “In My Place.” Filmed over two nights at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil.

This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

Sun., August 20 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1

