© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

A Groove Supreme: Detroit

WKAR Public Media
Published August 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
A Saxophone
Engin Akyurt
/
Pixabay

Sat., Aug. 20 at 8pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This week on A Groove Supreme, a music-centric guide through the streets of Detroit courtesy of host Michael Stratton.

Hear his interviews with Rodney Whitacre, bassist and MSU College of Music's Jazz department head, and local pianist Xavier Davis. The special also includes a tribute to the city in Davis' Model City 2.0, plus more Jazz focused on Detroit, such as Yuseff Lateef's Woodward Avenue.

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:
Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.

WKAR StayTuned Update
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE