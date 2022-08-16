A Groove Supreme: Detroit

Sat., Aug. 20 at 8pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This week on A Groove Supreme, a music-centric guide through the streets of Detroit courtesy of host Michael Stratton.

Hear his interviews with Rodney Whitacre, bassist and MSU College of Music's Jazz department head, and local pianist Xavier Davis. The special also includes a tribute to the city in Davis' Model City 2.0, plus more Jazz focused on Detroit, such as Yuseff Lateef's Woodward Avenue.

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:

Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.