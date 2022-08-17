Operation Lighthouse Rescue | NOVA

Wed., Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join engineers as they race to rescue a historic lighthouse from certain doom.

On the picturesque bluffs at the very tip of the island of Martha’s Vineyard, disaster looms. The historic Gay Head Lighthouse is soon to become the next victim of the persistent erosion of the island’s cliffs. Built in 1856, the more than 400-ton structure soars 175 feet above the sea.

But over the years, storms and the raging ocean have eroded the headland away. With fierce storms and hurricanes only intensifying as the global climate warms, this historic landmark is precipitously close to toppling into the ocean.

Now, an epic rescue is underway as a team of engineers attempts to move the iconic red brick structure 134 feet inland to safety. As they race to save this national treasure, discover the geology they encounter, the archeology they discover, and technology they employ in this Lighthouse Rescue.

Watch this documentary with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org . This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT NOVA:

NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.