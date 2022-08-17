© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court | Frontline

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
Tue., Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | How a partisan war for the Supreme Court culminated in Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

An investigation of how a 30-year-old grievance sparked an epic and bitter political struggle for control of the country’s highest court. FRONTLINE traces how Mitch McConnell’s decades-long strategy to reshape the Supreme Court led to Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

