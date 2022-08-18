© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update
100 Years - WKAR - A CENTURY OF SERVICE
A Century of Service
1922-2022 A yearlong celebration marking WKAR's 100th anniversary of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities

WKAR Top 100 Countdown

WKAR Public Media
Published August 18, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT
Top 100 Countdown: 100 Years of WKAR (A Century of Service)
Starting Thu., Aug. 18 | Vote for your classical favorites for a chance to hear them (and your story) on air with Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley!

WKAR is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of broadcasting later this month, and we want you to pick out the candles. Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley have compiled a list of nearly 500 favorites from the vast catalog of classical music.

Visit this link to select your favorites, and tell us why you love that piece of music. Perhaps you associate it with a loved one, or it just makes your skin come over all tingly with happiness.

Whatever the reason, we’d like to hear it, and we may use your story on the air when we begin the WKAR Top 100 Countdown in mid-September, after we compile your votes starting August 18th, as part of WKAR’s yearlong Century of Service.

VOTE HERE: https://bit.ly/WKARTop100

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Update
