Season 2 | Guilt | Masterpiece

Sundays, Aug. 28 – Sep. 11 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The plot twists and dark humor continue in the dramedy starring Mark Bonnar.

The contemporary dramedy continues with riveting plot twists and a strong vein of dark humor. When disgraced lawyer Max McCall is released from prison, he finds himself entwined in a gripping new story with characters old and new, as they battle the consequences of their actions amidst shocking new developments.

Aug. 28 | Episode 1 | 9 p.m.

In an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out. Across town, Max McCall is released from prison. Those two events gradually come together as we watch Max try to rebuild his life.

Aug. 28 | Episode 2 | 10 p.m.

Max and Kenny find a local minister to be more of an obstacle than they anticipated. Pressure builds for Erin, while Teddy is seeking answers.

Sep. 4 | Episode 3 | 9 p.m.

Max and Erin’s relationship grows ever more complicated, as the pressure on Max from his police handler Jackie steadily increases, and he has a surprising encounter.

Sep. 11 | Episode 4 | 9 p.m.

Max and Jake pick up arguments old and new while the Lynches face their darkest secret. Max offers Erin a way out but is running out of time to find one for himself.

Watch these episodes at video.wkar.org during or after their premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, Downton Abbey and Victoria and beloved classics such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga and Poldark.