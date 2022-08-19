The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family

Sundays, Aug. 28 – Sep. 11 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore an epic three-part series that charts the rise and fall of the Boleyn family.

Using 16th Century original sources we get to hear the Boleyns in their own words. It is a thrilling story of love, sex, betrayal and obsession played out in a Tudor court rife with gossip, backstabbing rivalries and intrigue. This story is brought to life through dramatic reconstruction and the inside view of some of the world's leading Tudor experts.

Aug. 28 | Ambition

Explore Thomas Boleyn's determination to elevate the family name. His expectations and ambitions for his three children will take them into the heart of the Tudor court.

Sep. 4 | Desire

Meet a more sophisticated Anne Boleyn as she returns to England from France having grown into a real beauty. Anne dazzles the Tudor Court while her family plays the long game to catch a king.

Sep. 11 | The Fall

Follow Anne's journey as she becomes queen and changes the course of British history. This is a dangerous game and the Boleyns have no idea of the high price they will have to pay.