Faya Dayi | POV

Mon., Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A hypnotic immersion in Harar, Ethiopia, where khat, a euphoria-inducing plant holds sway.

A hypnotic immersion in the world of Harar, Ethiopia, a place where one commodity – khat, a euphoria-inducing plant – holds sway over the rituals and rhythms of everyday life, Faya Dayi captures intimate moments in the lives of everyone from the harvesters of the crop to people lost in its narcotic haze to a desperate but determined younger generation searching for an escape from political strife.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.