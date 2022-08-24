Nature: Cuba’s Wild Revolution

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published August 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT
Wed., Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Cuba piqued the interest of filmmakers who hoped to capture the widely unknown island.

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to five-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations ease, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT NATURE:
Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.

