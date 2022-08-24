Nature: Cuba’s Wild Revolution

Wed., Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Cuba piqued the interest of filmmakers who hoped to capture the widely unknown island.

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to five-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations ease, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT NATURE:

